Participants graduate from Antioch Mayor’s Apprenticeship Program 2nd cohort

Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe (in suit) with the graduates of the second cohort of his apprenticeship program. Source: Mayor Thorpe

Program is key to the mayor’s efforts to keep City’s youth out of crime

Deadline to apply for 3rd Cohort is March 1st

On Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, Antioch Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe hosted an event celebrating the graduation of the participants in the second cohort of the Mayor’s Apprenticeship Program (MAP). He was joined by Monserrat Cabral of the City’s Department of Public Safety and Community Resources and a representative of Rubicon Program, Inc.

The program is key to the mayor’s youth crime prevention strategy.

In collaboration with Rubicon Programs, MAP trains, supports, and places youth adults ages 18-26 who may have been justice-involved, were in foster care system, or have had challenging barriers to employment and were assigned to the city’s public works department. Participants receive 60 hours of paid workforce development training and ongoing professional growth in an environment that actively encourages and supports their individual success.

The estimated costs for two cohorts annually were $600,000. As a result of savings, MAP will welcome its 3rd cohort in the next few weeks. To apply visit Mayor’s Apprenticeship Program (MAP). The deadline is Friday, March 1st.



Mayor’s Apprenticeship Program #2 graduates 02-09-24

