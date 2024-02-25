Pittsburg teen shot, killed inside car in Antioch early Saturday morning

By Sgt. Matthew Koch #3018, Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau

On Saturday, February 24, 2024, at approximately 5:12 am, Antioch Police patrol officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Observation Way for a male who had been shot seated inside of a vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and located a 16-year-old male from Pittsburg with at least one gunshot wound. Officers on scene provided life-saving measures until relieved by ConFire and paramedics. The male victim was transported to an area hospital where he ultimately succumbed his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Officers discovered the shooting took place in the 2000 block of Tupleo Way. Officers canvassed the area and located the scene. The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be provided.

No other information is being released at this time including the names of the victim or suspect.

Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Duffy at (925) 779-6884 or by emailing aduffy@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips or information about this – or any other incident – can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.