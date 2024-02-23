Deployment of CHP officers to Antioch a possibility

To supplement depleted police force

“The CHP continues to deploy officers alongside local law enforcement agencies in high crime areas.” – CHP spokesman Jaime Coffee

By Allen D. Payton

Following the deployment of 120 CHP officers in Oakland for five days earlier this month, resulting in 71 arrests, CHP Media Relations personnel were asked if the governor would be sending any officers would be provided to Antioch to supplement its depleted force due to the two investigations.

On Wednesday, February 21 she responded, “The California Highway Patrol (CHP) continues to provide service to all California communities, regardless of location, and constantly strives to enhance public safety through community engagement and partnerships. The CHP has always maintained a presence in Contra Costa County, and we are working with city leadership to determine if the CHP can further support the city of Antioch through normal CHP operations.

The initial temporary surge within the city of Oakland occurred between February 5th and February 9th. Future surges are expected. The CHP continues to deploy officers alongside local law enforcement agencies in high crime areas.”

Acting Chief Joe Vigil and APD media relations officers were asked if the department had requested CHP officers for Antioch to supplement the force with so many officers currently on administrative leave. Vigil responded, “Yes.”

Asked if he had received a response to his request from either the governor’s office or the CHP, Vigil did not respond.

As of Feb. 1, Antioch had 31officers on paid administrative leave, including those being investigated by the FBI and Contra Costa DA’s Office, and those in the racist text message scandal. As of Feb. 13, with the four new officers sworn in, that brought the total number of active sworn officers on the force to 54.

APD logo 2020 & CHP badge

