Antioch’s new interim police chief given ceremonial oath of office Tuesday afternoon

New Antioch Interim Police Chief Brian Addington is administered his ceremonial oath of office by Deputy City Clerk Christina Garcia and followed by the pinning of the chief’s badge by his wife, Lori, Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 27, 2024. Photos by Allen D. Payton

Officially sworn in Monday before starting in his new position that day

“With a new day, there’s a renewed hope and we will rise to the challenge and achieve positive changes.” – Interim Antioch Police Chief Brian Addington

By Allen D. Payton

Antioch’s new Interim Police Chief Brian Addington was given a ceremonial oath of office Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 27, 2024, inside the breezeway of City Hall. It was attended by Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe, all four council members, city department heads, current and retired police personnel from Antioch and Pittsburg, as well as two chiefs and a former chief from other agencies in the county, plus, family and friends.

Addington began work in his new position on Monday, Feb. 26 and said he was sworn in that morning.

Addington signs his oath of office with the help of Deputy City Clerk Garcia.

During Tuesday’s ceremony, following welcome remarks by Hernandez-Thorpe and an introduction of the new interim chief by Acting City Manager and Economic Development Director Kwame Reed, Deputy City Clerk Christina Garcia administered the oath of office and Addington’s wife, Lori pinned the chief’s badge to his chest. He left the breezeway and entered the Council Chambers for a moment, returning with a bouquet of flowers which he presented to his wife.

Addington then shared his thoughts about his new, temporary role saying he recalled Councilman Mike Barbanica was the first to reach out to him. “I thought he was joking. I chuckled. I said, ‘nah, I don’t think so.’”

Then Addington said he was asked by a recruiter about the interim position last June, which he declined and said he didn’t know anyone who was interested. But when Addington was asked around November if he would reconsider, he responded, “I couldn’t say no. Somebody needed to step up.”

“I’m humbled to work here and to lend my hand in stabilizing this organization and taking the next steps that are needed to improve,” Addington stated. “Obviously, we need to increase staff and just as importantly, retain the dedicated women and men who are tirelessly working, here keeping our community safe.”

“My focus will be on assuring we have sufficient resources to keep our residents and businesses safe,” he continued. “I’m committed to being open and transparent both inside the department and with our community.”

“Accountability and consistency will serve as the foundational pillars for us to enhance our culture, ensuring continuous improvement and integrity in all that we do,” Addington stated. “I want every in Antioch to know the police department is here for you.”

Interim Chief Addington speaks following his ceremonial oath of office.

“We will have a renewed focus on customer service,” he continued. “Make no mistake, I have very high expectations for everyone who works at the Antioch Police Department, and I will hold them accountable.”

Addington then introduced his wife and family members and acknowledged Pittsburg Police Chief Steve Albanese and San Pablo’s Interim Police Chief Brian Bubar. (For those who remember him, Albanese is the son of Joe Albanase who was a Antioch Police Reserve Officer for 20 years and very involved in youth sports in the community).

Addington then closed by saying, “I’m an optimist” and shared two of 13 leadership principles he learned from one of his heroes, former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, and tries to live by. “Perpetual optimism is a force multiplier and it ain’t as bad as it looks or ain’t as bad as you think. It will look better in the morning” the interim chief shared. “I think this especially applies to the Antioch Police Department as we face our current challenges.”

“With a new day, there’s a renewed hope and we will rise to the challenge and achieve positive changes, and I’m excited to be involved in leading these efforts,” Addington added.

(Watch video for Addington’s entire comments beginning at the 9-minute mark.)

Unlike the grand oath of office celebration for Steve Ford, Antioch’s last interim police chief to be sworn in two years ago, the ceremony was not publicly announced and a much more muted affair.

Reed said, “It’s designed to be a small event.” Asked why and reminded of Ford’s ceremony, the acting city manager responded, “Neither Chief Addington nor I want that.”

Mayor Hernandez-Thorpe wearing a Dashiki during Chief Addington’s ceremonial oath of office on Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo by Allen D. Payton) The Pan African flag hangs on the Antioch City Council dais during their meeting on Feb. 13, 2024. Video screenshot.

Hernandez-Thorpe, who spoke first during the ceremony, and Mayor Pro Tem and District 4 Councilwoman Monica Wilson were dressed in African-style clothing. Asked about his clothing and if it was for Black History Month, the mayor said it was Dashiki from Nigeria and it was because the council would be raising the Pan African flag (also known as the Afro-American flag and Black Liberation flag, as has been displayed on the council dais during the Feb. 13th meeting) on the City Hall flagpole during the council meeting Tuesday night.

It is expected Addington will serve until a permanent city manager is hired, following the current nationwide search, who will in turn hire a permanent police chief. Read more about Interim Chief Addington, here.



