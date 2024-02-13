Antioch Planning Commission approves city’s first hydrogen fuel dispensing facility

Rendering of the approved hydrogen fuel dispensing facility planned for the Chevron station on A Street. Source: City of Antioch

Two dispensers will serve fuel-cell electric vehicles.

By Allen D. Payton

At their Jan. 17, 2024, meeting, the Antioch Planning Commission approved the use permit for a hydrogen fuel dispensing facility by Chevron at the existing gas station at 2413 A Street. The two hydrogen dispensers will serve fuel-cell electric vehicles.

Under agenda Item 7-1, Chevron requested a Use Permit, Variance and Design Review approval for a hydrogen fuel dispensing facility which will consist of hydrogen storage, associated equipment, two hydrogen dispensers located under a canopy, new landscaping, and stormwater control facilities. A variance is requested to reduce the minimum setback requirements of the canopy from 20 feet to 10 feet.

Eric Snelling, Senior Principal Planner for Stantec Consulting Services, gave a PowerPoint presentation of the hydrogen program, project overview, safety systems and operational components. He stated that Chevron was excited to bring hydrogen fueling to Antioch.

According to the City staff report on the item, “The hydrogen fuel dispensing facility does not involve the use of hazardous substances and is not in an environmentally sensitive area.”

The proposed project consists of the construction of a hydrogen fueling station at the eastern portion of the existing Chevron gas station. The project will provide two hydrogen dispensers under a new canopy, hydrogen storage and compression compound, a hydrogen offload panel and new electrical service. The compound will be enclosed by a combination of concrete masonry block wall and louvered metal fencing. The new enclosed area will cover approximately 1,750 square feet. Additionally, the project includes paving areas that are currently gravel, and installing new frontage landscaping.

Perspective view of Chevron Hydrogen Fuel Dispensing Facility equipment. Source: City of Antioch

The hydrogen fueling station would operate during the hours of the existing convenience store and gas station. Cars that use hydrogen to operate are called fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). FCEVs are similar to electric vehicles except that they get their power from hydrogen. Like electric vehicles, they use an electric motor instead of an internal combustion engine like gasoline powered vehicles. While electric vehicles run on batteries that need to be plugged in for recharging FCEVs generate their own electricity onboard in their fuel cells. Within a fuel cell, hydrogen is combined with oxygen (O2) from ambient air. The process generates electricity, heat, and water as its byproducts. As a result, it can power the electric motor without any greenhouse gas emissions. The only emissions released from the vehicle are water and heat.

Fueling an FCEV is similar to fueling a gasoline powered vehicle. First, tanker trucks designed to deliver gaseous hydrogen arrive at the site. At first, it is anticipated that this would occur approximately once a week but would increase as FCEVs become more common. At most, vehicles would make one delivery a day. Gaseous hydrogen is delivered from the truck through a connection to the supply cabinet. The system then transfers the gas to the storage tubes. When a vehicle arrives, the station module transfers the hydrogen from the storage tubes to the dispenser. The storage module is connected to and controlled by the station module via valve panels. The valve panel has a built-in jet fire protection panel, double block and bleed valves and other safety features. The equipment required for fueling is integrated into the station module, which is also connected to the dispenser. The dispenser looks similar to a standard gasoline dispenser but is about one third the footprint because only type of hydrogen is dispensed, as opposed to various grades of gasoline. The dispenser includes safety features that detect physical problems and would automatically shut off.

H2Station Site Elements. Source: City of Antioch

Why is Chevron Developing H2 Stations?

According to Chevron’s presentation, the company is developing H2 stations “To meet the California Air Resource Board Low Carbon Fuel Standards and to support Advanced Clean Fleets. Through its AB 8 program, the State of California co-funds the deployment of at least 100 hydrogen fueling stations to enable the launch of a consumer FCEV market. CARB provides annual evaluations of the status of deployment of fueling stations and FCEVs and analysis of needs for further development. CARB also coordinates with the California Energy Commission to annually report on the progress metrics of the Commission-led station funding program. In order to develop its recommendations for areas that require further hydrogen station development, CARB developed the California Hydrogen Infrastructure Tool (CHIT), a geospatial analysis tool built on publicly vetted data and methodologies.”

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, “California is leading the nation in building hydrogen fueling stations for FCEVs. As of mid-2021, 47 retail hydrogen stations were open to the public in California, as well as one in Hawaii, and 55 more were in various stages of construction or planning in California. These stations are serving over 8,000 FCEVs.

California continues to provide funding toward building hydrogen infrastructure through its Clean Transportation Program. The California Energy Commission is authorized to allocate up to $20 million per year through 2023 and is investing in an initial 100 public stations to support and encourage these zero-emission vehicles.”

Planning Commissioners Vote 4-0 to Approve

In response to questions by commissioners, Snelling explained that the hydrogen fueling network was guided by the state air resources board program and they looked at existing assets that could accommodate the use and provide adequate supply. He also stated there were no other hydrogen stations in Antioch and noted the idea was to bring in hydrogen based on demand.

The Planning Commission members present unanimously adopted a resolution approving the Use Permit, Variance, and Design Review application subject to the attached conditions of approval (DR20230006, UP-2023-0003, VAR2023-0008) with the additional condition of approval, including to direct the applicant to work with staff regarding native plant species as well as the addition of native plant species and vegetation to the screen wall.

The motion carried the following vote:

AYES: Jones, Hills, Lutz, Riley; NOES: None; ABSTAIN: None; ABSENT: Martin, Gutilla



