Two men shot, 41-year-old dies in Antioch Tuesday night

City’s 2nd homicide this year

By Lt. Rick Martin, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On January 23, 2024, at approximately 10:53 pm the Antioch Police Dispatch center began receiving multiple calls of shots fired with a subject injured in the unit block of Bryan Avenue. Officers arrived and located two victims, a 41-year-old male and a 59-year-old male, both from Antioch each with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered first aid to both victims. Contra Costa Fire Department and Paramedics arrived a short time later and transported both victims to local hospitals.

The 41-year-old male victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was pronounced deceased. The second victim has life threatening injuries.

Antioch Police Detectives were notified and have taken over the investigation. We are withholding the names of the victims until proper family notifications have been made. No further information will be provided at this time.

It’s the city’s second homicide of the year. As previously reported, the first homicide occurred on Jan. 10th when a 43-year-old man was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gragg at (925) 779-6889 or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.