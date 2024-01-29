Golden Hills Christian School in Brentwood is a TK–8th Grade school, accredited through ACSI and WASC. We’re hosting our annual Open House on January 29, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to welcome prospective families to check out the campus and meet the staff. Open enrollment will also begin that day.

This is a great opportunity to meet our teachers, look at the school curriculum, and learn more about the enrollment process. For more info about Golden Hills Christian School you can visit ghcs.org and RSVP below to let us know you’re coming!

The event will be held, and the school is located in the Golden Hills Education Building at 2401 Shady Willow Lane in Brentwood.



