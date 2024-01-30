Friends of Antioch Library raise, donate $60K for furniture, tech upgrades

Friends of the Antioch Library present a ceremonial check during the council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Standing, left to right, are Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe, Council Members Mike Barbanica, Tamisha Torres-Walker, Monica Wilson, FOAL Financial Secretary Patty Chan, Antioch Head Librarian Mahasin Aleem (accepting the check); FOAL President Walter Ruehlig, Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock, FOAL Treasurer Tammy Smith, former FOAL Secretary Marian Ferrante and FOAL Vice President Merle Whitburn. Photo: FOAL

By Walter Ruehlig

During the January 23, 2024, Antioch City Council meeting at City Hall the Board of Directors of the Friends of the Antioch Library (FOAL) presented a $60,000 donation for furniture and technology upgrades for the Antioch Library.

Since inception, FOAL has raised some $700K for library improvements through Amazon rare book offerings, used book sales, lobby magazine purchases, estate gifts and membership dues.

To learn more visit Antioch Friends | Contra Costa County Library (ccclib.org).



Friends of Antioch Library logo





FOAL_2024Jan23

