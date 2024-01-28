CA Homeless, Drug Addiction, Retail Theft Reduction Act collects 25% of required voter signatures

Source: CASafeCommunities.com

In less than 30 days to qualify for November 2024 ballot

Over 200,000 California voters have signed petitions for measure that will reverse Prop 47 to stop retail theft, fentanyl crimes

Sacramento, Calif. — Californians to Reduce Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft announced on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, that in less than 30 days, 214,000 California voters have signed the petition to place the Homeless, Drug Addiction, Retail Theft Reduction Act on the November 2024 ballot.

“We have seen a record number of voters seeking to sign the petition to place this measure on the ballot – sometimes waiting in line to do so,” said campaign chair Greg Totten who is also chief executive officer for the California District Attorneys Association. “This is consistent with polling that has shown that 70% of likely California voters support the Homeless, Drug Addiction, Retail Theft Reduction Act. The measure is commonsense and injects accountability back into our laws for repeat offenders of theft and for crimes involving fentanyl and other serious drug crimes.”

A survey of likely California voters found that 70% of voters support the title and summary of the Homeless, Drug Addiction, Retail Theft Reduction Act. The overwhelming support was consistent across every demographic and geography including the Bay Area and Los Angeles. Furthermore, 89% of likely voters support amending Proposition 47 for stronger penalties for those engaged in repeated retail theft and trafficking hard drugs like fentanyl. The measure also includes incentives to complete drug and mental health treatment for people who are addicted to hard drugs. The survey was conducted online from November 8-November 13, 2023, with a margin of error of +/- 2.28%.

Currently, under Prop. 47, retail theft of less than $950 is charged as a misdemeanor.

To qualify the measure for the November 2024 ballot, the law requires 546,651 valid signatures. The campaign is required to notify the Secretary of State after 25% of the signatures from California voters have been collected.

