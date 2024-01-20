Source: City of Antioch

Input process continues for Rivertown Community Space begun last May following council direction in Nov. 2021

By Allen D. Payton

The City of Antioch is continuing its effort to obtain public input on the development of a new gathering place in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. All residents are invited to share their vision for what is expected to be that part of town’s future central attraction. The empty, dirt lot is bordered by W. 2nd and 3rd and E Streets.

City staff is asking for input stating, “This new outdoor public space is uniquely situated along the Sacramento-San Joaquin River. It will benefit our diverse community by fostering a vibrant, thriving downtown. Share your thoughts on what this space should look like and what features it should include.”

The process began last May with an online survey and will continue during two Community Design Workshops on Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Antioch Community Center in Prewett Family Park, 4703 Lone Tree Way and Sunday, Feb. 18 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Nick Rodriguez Center, 213 F Street.

The effort follows the city council decision to support the River Town Square proposal by Save The Yard led by former Councilwoman Joy Motts. As previously reported by the Herald, during the Nov. 23, 2021 Antioch City Council meeting, after years of advocating for a park and event center on the former Antioch Lumber Company lot the group was given the go ahead by all five council members to pursue the idea.

“We can begin a process for exploring a community gathering space, a green space,” then-City Manager Ron Bernal said at the conclusion of the meeting.

The City’s downtown hasn’t had a large park, but only the smaller Waldie Plaza, since the much larger Barbara Price Marina Park was replaced with the marina boat launch and parking lot in 2012.

To take the survey and for more information visit Rivertown Community Space.



