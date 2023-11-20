SVdP Family Resource Center to host heartwarming Thanksgiving Celebration in Pittsburg

Guests enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving Meal at the SVdP Family Resource Center in 2022. Source: SVdP

Members of Knights of Columbus at St. Ignatius Church in Antioch will be cooking and serving

By Steve Krank, St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County

St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County, (SVdP) is excited to announce a collaborative effort with Loaves and Fishes of Contra Costa, the Knights of Columbus of St. Ignatius Church, and dedicated SVdP volunteers and their families to host a heartwarming free Thanksgiving luncheon and celebration on November 23, 2023.

Guests are invited to join us at the SVdP Family Resource Center, located at 1415 Simpson Court, Pittsburg, CA (Corner of Gladstone Drive). The highlight of the day will be a delectable, free, Thanksgiving meal served from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, featuring all the traditional favorites that embody the true spirit of Thanksgiving, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, salad, pumpkin pie and more. SVdP volunteers will also be handing out warm coats and jackets, generously donated by The Burlington Coat Factory, and serving delicious hot chocolate, to help everyone feel warm, safe and in the Holiday Spirit!

Since 2010, SVdP volunteers have been providing a delicious Thanksgiving meal to the community and a warm gathering for neighbors in need and the homeless. This collaborative effort not only provides a delicious Thanksgiving feast but also gives an opportunity for community members to come together, connect with neighbors and guests, share stories, and create lasting memories.

SVdP encourages individuals to get involved by volunteering their time or making donations to contribute to the cost of food and decorations at svdp-cc.org, “DONATE NOW”. This year, SVdP is extremely grateful to the Knights of Columbus at St. Ignatius Church. KofC members, along with other caring volunteers, will be cooking and serving the Thanksgiving meal this year.

To confirm attendance or volunteer, please RSVP by November 20, 2023, via email to: Stephen Krank at s.krank@svdp-cc.org or call 925-439-5060 #28.

St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County and our partners look forward to hosting this special Thanksgiving celebration on Thursday, November 23 for community members, all are invited to join! Together, we can make this Thanksgiving meaningful and joyous for all involved.



SVDP 11-23

