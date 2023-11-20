Join the annual Counties Care Holiday Food Fight Challenge

Help Contra Costa beat Solano County to win the Big Apple trophy

By Contra Costa County District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis

I would like to take a moment to wish you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving and invite you to participate in the annual Counties Care Holiday Food Fight to raise money for the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.

Once again, in 2023 Contra Costa and Solano counties will compete to raise funds for the Food Bank. This friendly competition, spearheaded by individual county departments, has raised nearly $2.7 million since 2003. The county that raises the most funds per employee will win the Big Apple trophy. The trophy and bragging rights pass back and forth annually, but the real winners are the recipients of the funds you raise: those that go hungry in our communities. (See results from past years’ Food Fights)

Please help raise funds for the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano with a donation today. Every dollar donated provides enough food to make two meals. Of every dollar donated, 97 cents go toward food programs.

Counties Care Holiday Food Fight Challenge!

WHO: Contra Costa and Solano County Residents

WHAT: Counties Care Holiday Food Fight 2023

WHEN: Now through December 31, 2023

The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano serves one in four residents and provides more than 3,400,000 meals monthly. While the Food Bank feeds our neighbors seven days a week, the need is felt even more around Thanksgiving, when a nourishing meal is the centerpiece of the day.

As you plan your Thanksgiving menu, I hope you’ll consider our neighbors and donate to make the 2023 Holiday Food Fight a success.

To donate, click the link below or mail a check to our office.

https://give.foodbankccs.org/team/326115

Please make checks payable to: Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano

Mail to: Office of Supervisor Diane Burgis

Contra Costa County

3361 Walnut Blvd. Ste 140, Brentwood, CA 94513

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Counties Care Holiday Food Fight

