In Memoriam: Former Antioch Councilman Frank Stone passes at 96

Former Antioch Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Frank L. Stone, his dog Rambo and the plaque in his honor at the Antioch Animal Services building. Source: Antioch Animal Services

By Antioch Animal Services

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Frank L. Stone at 96 years of age on Wednesday, October 25th in Palm Springs, FL. Frank was instrumental in the planning and construction of the Animal Shelter here at 300 L Street, which was dedicated to him in 1994.

Frank, a Tennessee native, lived in Antioch during his career and retirement from PG&E. Frank was an active member of the community and a huge animal lover from his dog Rambo (pictured) to his last dog, Rita, Frank was never without a canine companion. He was a part of the Antioch City Council and Mayor Pro Tem for two terms. He was also a founding member of the Association of Responsible Citizens formed in 1978 and a founding member and first Treasurer for Friends of Animal Services formed in 1979.

In 1994 during the dedication of the new Animal Shelter, former president of Friends of Antioch Animal Services, Barbara Sobalvarro, fondly recounts what her “friend” Frank said, “A City that does not care about its children, older people or animals, is a City without a soul.”

We are so thankful for Frank’s service to his Country as a naval officer, to his City as a Councilman and to the people and the animals of Antioch as a voice for the voiceless. He was a true friend to all.

To his family, our sincerest condolences.



