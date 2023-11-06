During Annual Veterans Day Celebration

By Contra Costa County District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis

Contra Costa County’s Board of Supervisors honors Veterans & their families at the Annual Veterans Day Celebration on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Board Chambers at 1025 Escobar Street, Martinez.

This year, the ceremony will feature a special recognition for the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

Watch online at www.contracostatv.org. The celebration will broadcast live on Contra Costa Television channels: Comcast Channel 27, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, and Astound Channels 32 and 1027.



Veterans-Day 50th end of VN war 11-07-23

