«
»

Contra Costa Supervisors to recognize 50th Anniversary of end of Vietnam War Tuesday, Nov. 7

During Annual Veterans Day Celebration

By Contra Costa County District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis

Contra Costa County’s Board of Supervisors honors Veterans & their families at the Annual Veterans Day Celebration on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Board Chambers at 1025 Escobar Street, Martinez.

This year, the ceremony will feature a special recognition for the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

Watch online at www.contracostatv.org. The celebration will broadcast live on Contra Costa Television channels: Comcast Channel 27, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, and Astound Channels 32 and 1027.


the attachments to this post:


Veterans-Day 50th end of VN war 11-07-23


This entry was posted on Monday, November 6th, 2023 at 1:58 pm and is filed under History, Military & Veterans, Supervisors. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply