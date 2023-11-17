Five suspects in three Antioch armed residential robberies arrested Thursday night

Armed robbery suspects’ vehicle. Photo: APD

By Antioch Police Department

Within only ten minutes, yesterday evening there were three armed robberies in residential neighborhoods of Antioch where the victims were all arriving home from work. Responding APD officers quickly linked the three robberies based on time element, along with the matching suspect and getaway vehicle descriptions. The suspects were reportedly armed with a handgun and rifle at the time of the robberies.

Later that evening, Officer Desiderio located a matching vehicle and conducted an enforcement stop. A search of the vehicle revealed stolen property from each of the three robberies. The five occupants of the vehicle were arrested, and two of the five provided false identification to officers. The true identities of these two were learned and they were found to have outstanding warrants for their arrest. All five were booked at the County Jail in Martinez.

Officers wish to thank the victims and witnesses who came forward and gave an excellent description of the vehicle and suspects! Officers would also like to thank our hardworking APD dispatchers for the work they do in getting the information out quickly.

