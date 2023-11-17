All entrance activity fees waived in East Bay Regional Parks

By Dave Mason, Public Information Supervisor, Public Affairs, East Bay Regional Park District

Thursday, November 16, 2023 (Oakland, CA) – Celebrate Green Friday, November 24, with an East Bay Regional Parks FREE Park Day. Green Friday provides healthy and fun ways to enjoy the day after Thanksgiving with family and friends.

On Green Friday, all entrance activity fees are waived in Regional Parks, including parking, dogs, horses, boat launching, and fishing, as well as entrance to Ardenwood Historic Farm. The fee waiver does not include state fees for fishing licenses and watercraft inspections or concessions, such as the Tilden Merry-Go-Round and Redwood Valley Railway steam train.

For the past nine years, the East Bay Regional Park District has celebrated Green Friday to encourage the public to spend time in nature.

Green Friday activities in Regional Parks include:

Hike It Off, 9:00 a.m. – Reinhardt Redwood, Oakland

Fall Scavenger Hunt, 9:00 a.m. – Sunol, Sunol

Green Friday Hike, 10:00 a.m. – Del Valle, Livermore

History Hike ABOVE the Mines!, 10:00 a.m. – Black Diamond Mines, Antioch

Farm Chores for Kids, 10:30 a.m. – Ardenwood, Fremont

Meet The Bunnies, 11:30 a.m. – Ardenwood, Fremont

Stilts, 1:30 p.m. – Ardenwood, Fremont

Woodland Wonderland, 3:30 p.m. – Del Valle, Livermore

For more information about Green Friday, visit www.ebparks.org/green-friday.

The East Bay Regional Park District is the largest regional park system in the nation, comprising 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,300 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and environmental education. The Park District receives more than 25 million visits annually throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties in the San Francisco Bay Area.



EBRPD Green Friday

