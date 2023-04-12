Mayor Thorpe to host service in lieu of his annual State of the City address.

By Lamar Thorpe, Mayor of Antioch

Earlier this year Antioch was rocked by revelations of racism, federal indictments, and state investigations. Many members of the community were both shocked and hurt by the news. The revelations also brought about threats of violence. As a result, Mayor Thorpe postponed the annual State of the City address.

In lieu of the State of the City, Mayor Lamar Thorpe cordially invites residents to a Unity and Healing Service in collaboration with Rev. Kwang-il Kim of the Antioch United Methodist Church, Rabbi Peretz Goldshmid of Chabad of the Delta, and Intisar Malhi of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

As part of the event, Mayor Thorpe will be honoring several community members who represent the spirit of unity and healing with the Key to the City, Antioch’s highest honor. Award recipients will be announced a week before the event.

6:30 PM – 7:00 PM Doors Open

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM Unity and Healing Program

8:00 PM – 9:00 PM Post Event Reception

RSVP at eventbrite.



Unity & Healing Service art

