Antioch man dies from gunshot along railroads tracks Thursday afternoon

By Lt. Rick Martin, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

At approximately 2:03 p.m. on November 15, 2023, Antioch Police Officers were dispatched to the railroad tracks between A Street and Cavallo Road on a report of a possible deceased subject. Officers and paramedics arrived and located a 43-year-old male subject from Antioch with a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced the male deceased a short time later.

Antioch Police Detectives arrived on scene and are conducting the investigation. We are withholding the name of the decedent until proper family notification has been made. No further information will be provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gragg at (925) 779-6889 or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441.