Sutter Health names market leaders in system’s new collaborative dyad model

Dyad leadership structure aims to increase patient access and further elevate clinical excellence, expertise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Northern California-based Sutter Health announced market presidents and chief medical officers in its collaborative new dyad leadership structure, which will better enable physician and administrative leaders to partner in decision-making and leading clinical and non-clinical operations. This alignment is designed to foster a connected ecosystem that advances efforts to expand access and deliver a more digitally enabled, convenient and personalized care experience for patients where they live and work. Greater access includes earlier available appointments for primary and specialty care through expanded service options and settings. The dyad design also elevates the roles and voices of physicians to lead the critical work necessary to meet growing demand for services across the integrated healthcare system.

“I’m pleased to announce Sutter Health’s community-based market leaders,” said Warner Thomas, Sutter Health president and CEO. “They represent an exceptional field of professionals with diverse experiences and backgrounds, with outstanding leadership, healthcare administration and clinical experience, both within and outside of Sutter, as well as proven track records developing and maintaining successful working partnerships with physicians, clinicians and community partners. They will help drive operational excellence and growth at Sutter in the years ahead by integrating our teams across our system to best serve our patients, our people and our clinicians.”

Working in dyad partnership, the following new market presidents and chief medical officers will have joint responsibility for one of five consumer-based markets driving quality and integrated care across the system:

Greater East Bay Market

Tosan Boyo, president

Matthew Dahnke, M.D., chief medical officer

Greater Central Valley Market

Gino Patrizio, president

Joseph Chiang, M.D., chief medical officer

Greater Sacramento Market

Rachael McKinney, president

Peter Hull, M.D., chief medical officer

Greater San Francisco Market

Christina Oh, president

Rob Nordgren, M.D., chief medical officer

Greater Silicon Valley Market

Kevin Cook, president

Mathew Hernandez, M.D., chief medical officer

Market presidents will report directly to Mark Sevco, Sutter’s senior vice president and chief operating officer while chief medical officers will report to Todd Smith, M.D., Sutter’s senior vice president and chief physician executive.

“By working in concert and leading their individual markets, this dynamic group will elevate Sutter Health’s operational and clinical excellence to help us continue to achieve our goal to provide industry-leading quality healthcare and expand access to our services to more patients where they live and work,” said Dr. Smith.

“Having experienced, mission-driven leaders in place to help more fully integrate our healthcare delivery system and unify our new community-based market operating model is critical to best meet the needs of our expanding patient base, as well as the needs of our physicians, care teams and staff,” said Sevco. “Through shared decision-making and with an expectation of collaboration across markets and service lines within the organization, we aim to integrate our operations and patient care in a way we never have before.”

Each community-based market is strategically guided by an enterprise-wide service line strategy supported by a coordinated local team that oversees the hospitals, surgery centers, foundation care centers, clinics and urgent care sites in that geographic area. Market leaders will collaborate with medical group presidents alongside community physicians to enhance access and provide exceptional care. This structure will support a connected, seamless experience for patients across all types of care settings and throughout the enterprise.

Tosan Boyo, Greater East Bay Market President, was most recently senior vice president of hospital operations at John Muir Health. At JMH, Boyo oversaw the deployment and development of several initiatives, including LEAN Management System, service line strategies, enterprise ancillaries, health equity and government affairs. During his tenure, he was awarded Executive of the Year by the California Association of Healthcare Leaders. Boyo began his new role on Sept. 5.

Matthew Dahnke, M.D., Greater East Bay Market Chief Medical Officer, is an internal medicine hospitalist, who has been with the Sutter East Bay Medical Group since 1999. At SEBMG he served in leadership positions focusing on transforming healthcare by aligning partners, team building and developing relationships that allow for a clear understanding of mission, vision, culture change and achievement of goals. Most recently, he was chief inpatient officer for SEBMG. Dr. Dahnke began his new role on Oct. 16.

Gino Patrizio, Greater Central Valley Market President, is a dynamic leader with a distinguished healthcare career who has long been an advocate for patient care excellence. For nearly five years, he served as the CEO of Sutter Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, with operational and financial accountability for Sutter’s Memorial Hospital Los Banos and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. Patrizio began his new role on June 12.

Joseph Chiang, M.D., Greater Central Valley Market Chief Medical Officer, was most recently the chief medical executive at Sutter’s Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley. Previously, he held leadership roles as medical director and chair of emergency medicine at Sutter’s Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, Sutter’s Memorial Hospital Los Banos and San Joaquin General Hospital. Dr. Chiang is a proven leader who has achieved growth in surgical and procedural volumes, enhancing physician alignment, and maintaining high-quality care. Dr. Chiang began his new role on Aug. 7.

Rachael McKinney, Greater Sacramento Market President, has nearly 20 years’ experience as a mission-driven, patient-centered and relationship-focused leader working with physicians and clinicians across a broad range of care settings. Most recently, she served as CEO of Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento since January 2022 with oversight of Sutter Davis Hospital and Sutter Amador Hospital as Hospital Area CEO, Central Valley. McKinney began her new role on June 12.

Peter Hull, M.D., Greater Sacramento Market Chief Medical Officer, has served in various leadership positions at Sutter Roseville Medical Center for nearly 30 years, bringing to the roles both an aptitude for organizational administration and a deep-rooted passion for the practice of medicine. Most recently he served as chief medical executive and interim CEO. Dr. Hull began his new role on June 12.

Christina Oh, Greater San Francisco Market President, comes to Sutter Health from HCA Healthcare’s Trident Health System in Charleston, South Carolina where she was president and CEO. At Trident, she expanded the system’s acute and ambulatory footprint, built tertiary services and developed a “people-first” culture among employees and physicians. Prior to Trident, Oh was CEO at Tenet Healthcare hospitals in Goodyear, Arizona and Orange County, California. Oh begins her new role on Dec. 1.

Rob Nordgren, M.D., Greater San Francisco Market Chief Medical Officer, brings more than two decades of experience leading healthcare organizations. In his most recent roles, he served as Area CEO for Sutter Bay Medical Foundation and CEO of a prominent 1,800-clinician medical group affiliated with Sutter’s Palo Alto Medical Foundation. Dr. Nordgren is known for his success in driving growth, clinician engagement, workplace inspiration, diversity and inclusion, health equity and performance optimization through people-focused leadership. Dr. Nordgren began his new role on June 12.

Kevin Cook, Greater Silicon Valley Market President, has more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience and brings extensive practical knowledge of health system operations at the CEO level to this new role. Cook comes to Sutter from Caldwell Butler, a healthcare consulting firm specializing in research-based methods to improve margin, operational improvement, staffing and patient experience. Before that, he served as the CEO of the University of Mississippi’s Health System for seven years. Cook began his new role on July 10.

Mathew Hernandez, M.D., Greater Silicon Valley Market Chief Medical Officer, is an internist who has served in various leadership positions at Sutter’s Palo Alto Medical Foundation for the last 18 years, focusing on culture optimization, clinical quality and operations, strategic planning and growth. Dr. Hernandez most recently served as chief medical officer of the Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group. Dr. Hernandez began his new role on Oct. 16.

