Glazer, Grayson request CHP help for Antioch Police Department

Antioch Councilman Mike Barbanica, State Senator Steve Glazer and Assemblyman Tim Grayson are working to get help from the CHP for the Antioch’s depleted police force.

Send joint letter to Governor seeking aid in addressing public safety crisis amid ongoing police scandal

Follows on Councilman Barbanica’s requests of county police chiefs, CHP, Sheriff’s for assistance

By Allen D. Payton

In early August, Antioch District 2 City Councilman Mike Barbanica asked the City of Antioch to look into getting more help from both the CHP and the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office after sideshows got out of hand.

Earlier this month, Barbanica, Acting City Manager Kwame Reed, Acting Police Chief Joe Vigil and two other police chiefs from the county held a meeting but “Vigil said, ‘we don’t need anything’,” the councilman stated.

“Grayson’s office offered help. The chiefs told Vigil you don’t have enough staffing,” Barbanica continued. “I spoke to the city manager. We have a commitment from the county police chiefs that they are ready to assist and provide personnel. The city manager is putting together a plan, and the police department will get assistance for traffic enforcement.”

“I personally met with the Chiefs of El Cerrito and San Pablo, who are the president and VP of the county chiefs association and they are working with Acting Chief Vigil who has assigned Sgt. Rob Green to work with surrounding agencies and traffic enforcement. I had two meetings with Assemblyman Grayson that were very productive. He has assured any help we need out of Sacramento, cutting red tape, he’ll be happy to help with.”

Following up on Barbanica’s request, according to a press release from State Senator Steve Glazer’s office, he and Assemblymember Tim Grayson sent a joint letter to Governor Gavin Newsom today, Wednesday, October 25, 2023, seeking assistance for the city of Antioch’s police force, decimated by years of FBI and local investigations.

The investigations into Antioch’s police ranks have eroded local officers’ ability to maintain public safety in the city, according to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe in an interview on Senator Glazer’s Podcast, Table Talk.

Senator Glazer also spoke with California Highway Patrol Commissioner Sean Duryee about the public safety crisis and the request.

“The City of Antioch is struggling with public safety right now, and the CHP can help,” Senator Glazer said.

According to the press release by Vivian Bossieux-Skinner, Glazer’s Press Secretary, Mayor Thorpe, a guest on Senator Glazer’s latest episode on his podcast, Table Talk, said, “we have about four or five officers at any given moment patrolling our streets,” in a city of 120,000 people.

Mayor Thorpe said the low numbers of police officers on duty at any given time means police response times can be excessively long depending on the crime being reported. Thorpe said more than half of the 87 city-authorized officers are on leave because of the investigations into the force, leaving just over 40 officers to patrol the city.

“We can use the help because it would drastically reduce time in which an officer can respond to a crime,” said Mayor Thorpe on Table Talk.

These safety concerns were echoed by Mayor Thorpe on Senator Glazer’s Table Talk; the two areas that were decimated as a result of the racist text messaging scandal were traffic and investigations. “And so, it has had real impacts on the community in terms of keeping them safe,” Thorpe said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has already assigned CHP officers this year to cities that request the help; the City of San Francisco has had CHP assistance in dealing with the Fentanyl crisis since May and Oakland has had CHP help since August in dealing with road-related incidents to give City police officers more time to focus on solving violent crime.



