Banner displayed at Rio Vista Elementary School in Bay Point. Source: CCC Public Works Dept.

By Kelly Kalfsbeek, PIO, Contra Costa County Public Works Department

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and it’s a reminder of the importance of safe streets for everyone. In 2021 there was a pedestrian fatality every 71 minutes and an injury every 9 minutes in traffic related crashes. That’s why the Contra Costa County Vision Zero team is working tirelessly to change these numbers. Our message is clear: “Slow Down for Our Families. Get there Safely!” You’ll find our banners on buses and at 11 local elementary schools, spreading the word throughout our county. Join us in making our roads safer for ALL. Learn more about our efforts at: www.contracosta.ca.gov/visionzero. For more pedestrian safety resources visit: Everyone is a Pedestrian | Traffic Safety Marketing

About Contra Costa County Public Works Department:

Contra Costa County Public Works Department (CCCPWD) maintains over 660 miles of roads, 150 miles of streams, channels, and other drainage and over 150 County buildings throughout Contra Costa County. CCCPWD provides services such as Parks and Recreation, Sandbag Distribution and Flood Control throughout the unincorporated areas of Contra Costa County. CCCPWD operates two airports, Buchanan Field Airport in Concord, and Byron Airport in Byron. For more information about CCCPWD, please visit us at: www.cccpublicworks.org



CCC Vision Zero logo





Banner at Rio Vista Elementary

