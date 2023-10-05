Due Oct. 23

Student and adult humanitarians to be recognized at 46th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Ceremony in January

Contra Costa County seeks nominations for Humanitarians of the Year to be recognized during the 46th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremony.

The deadline to submit candidates for consideration is Monday, Oct. 23.

The event will commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 16. In the spirit of Dr. King’s work, this year’s theme is “Beloved Community.”

The Board of Supervisors plans to recognize two individuals, (1) a community member and (2) a student leader, whose dedication to others embodies the spirit and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the January event.

Nominate a community member and/or student whose accomplishments and actions go above and beyond to positively impact Contra Costa County, its residents, and communities. Please nominate candidates who demonstrate leadership, commitment to the community, and personal integrity.

To submit online nominations and learn more about the County’s celebration, visit the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Ceremony website.



CCC 46th Annual MLK Day

