By Laura Kindsvater, Senior Communications Manager, Save Mount Diablo

LAFAYETTE, CA—Grab your kids, grandparents and dancing shoes and come on down to Creekside Commons in Lafayette at 6 PM on Saturday, November 11th to Party for the Planet! This fun and lively event is a benefit to support the great work of Save Mount Diablo.

Blue-Eyed Grass, Save Mount Diablo’s house band, will open the show. Later in the evening the Jim Ocean Band will treat the audience to a live performance of their new album, “FrankenClime”—a humor-infused, danceable rock ‘n’ roll monster mash spotlighting the environmental challenges of the times.

Blue-Eyed Grass

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM Doors, 6:45 PM Show

Location: Creekside Commons, 1035 Carol Lane, Lafayette

Admission: $20 adv/$25 door—Ages 18 and under are FREE

Tickets: https://P4TP_SaveMtD.eventbrite.com

Information for the public: https://jimoceanmusic.com

In addition to the music this action-packed event includes a “Trashy Fashion” runway show produced by Ellie Treanor and RC Ferris. Guests are encouraged to join the fun by wearing their best upcycled/re-designed clothing or homemade costumes sourced from recycled materials.

Plan to arrive at 6 PM to make a trashy fashion accessory—a favorite activity for kids and the young at heart alike. Learn more about Save Mount Diablo and Sustainable Walnut Creek. A selection of vendors will showcase their services or sell their unique “sustainability products,” plus MCE will be on hand to provide education about clean energy options.

Premium beer and wine, and yummy snacks and desserts will be available for sale, courtesy of Sustainable Contra Costa.

Plan to bring something for the sustainability-in-action “Bring an item, take an item” table—a fun way to upcycle a like-new, no-longer-needed household item or an unwanted gift you’ve been holding onto—and perhaps leave with a new treasure of your own.

Jim Ocean Band

This is your chance to Party for the Planet while supporting the good work of Save Mount Diablo.

Everyone who buys a ticket in advance will be entered into a drawing for a special “Discover Diablo Experience” led by Save Mount Diablo Executive Director Ted Clement. The lucky winner will be treated to a hike on stunningly beautiful lands not yet open to the public that includes a delicious picnic lunch on a ridgeline with impressive views of the eastern side of Mount Diablo.

Buy your tickets now at https://P4TP_SaveMtD.eventbrite.com! (Ages 18 and under are FREE.)

This concert is part of the band’s “Fossil Fools Tour” in support of the FrankenClime project.

This benefit is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors. Sincere thanks to MCE and Sustainable Walnut Creek.

About Jim Ocean Music

Over the decades, singer/songwriter Jim Ocean has written an impressive collection of thought-provoking, genre-bending songs that explore the nuances and quirks of the human animal. With his new band, he has turned his eye toward the environmental challenges of the day. With soulful harmonies and a tight, driving rhythm section, the Jim Ocean Band has come out swinging with its debut album, “FrankenClime.” Featuring concerned, smart lyrics set to a beat, the in-your-face energy and contagious hooks have audiences dancing, laughing, and thinking all at the same time. As much about the mission as the music, the Jim Ocean Band welcomes collaborations and is available to produce benefit concerts for social justice and environmental organizations. See more information about the band at https://jimoceanmusic.com/epk.

Why this music and why now? Because the Earth needs a good garage band!

About Blue-Eyed Grass

Blue-Eyed Grass is Save Mount Diablo’s house band, made up of Ted Clement, Save Mount Diablo Executive Director; John Gallagher, Save Mount Diablo Board member; and Bob Loomis, Dave Schneider, and Rich Silveira, all Save Mount Diablo supporters.

About Save Mount Diablo

Save Mount Diablo is a nationally accredited, nonprofit land trust founded in 1971 with a mission to preserve Mount Diablo’s peaks, surrounding foothills, watersheds, and connection to the Diablo Range through land acquisition and preservation strategies designed to protect the mountain’s natural beauty, biological diversity, and historic and agricultural heritage; enhance our area’s quality of life; and provide educational and recreational opportunities consistent with protection of natural resources. To learn more, please visit www.savemountdiablo.org.



