Better Business Bureau warns of spooky risks during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is sounding the alarm on digital ghouls and cyber predators that could haunt the corners of our everyday digital lives. Recent data from the BBB Scam Tracker reveals concerning statistics, emphasizing the urgency for consumers to be vigilant and take proactive steps to protect themselves.

One of the most alarming threats is the rise of social media scams , where scammers exploit consumer trust, with a staggering 91% engagement rate and 53% resulting in financial loss. “Social media platforms are full of suspicious characters,” warns Lori Wilson, President and CEO of BBB serving the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern Coastal California. “Be especially careful if you spot offers in your social media channels that look too good to be true – scammers often lure victims that way.”

Another menacing threat is the proliferation of hacked “smart” devices, exposing households to potential intrusions by cybercriminals. The “Internet of Things” has expanded to include an array of devices, ranging from cars to refrigerators, becoming potential security and privacy vulnerabilities. Intruders can exploit these devices, turning them into conduits for unauthorized access.

Phishing attacks also pose a danger, where individuals and organizations fall victim to disguised evildoers posing as trusted contacts, resulting in data breaches and financial losses. Additionally, the rapidly growing cryptocurrency markets have become a playground for tricksters, making it vital for consumers to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before considering any investments.

The BBB offers several essential cybersecurity tips to protect against these ominous threats:

Be cautious with social media ads that seem too good to be true and research companies before making purchases.

Safeguard smart devices by using anti-malware, encrypting WiFi, and regularly updating software.

Verify the identity of online contacts to mitigate the risk of phishing attacks.

Educate yourself about cryptocurrency and verify information before investing to avoid scams.

For more cybersecurity tips and resources, visit BBB.org/cybersecurity.

