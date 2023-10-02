Brentwood party call leads to gun arrest of Antioch woman

Zyann Martin. Source: her Facebook page posted on Jan. 1, 2018.

Charged with 1 felony, 2 misdemeanors for being drunk, on probation for DUI, carrying concealed, loaded stolen weapon

By Brentwood Police Department

Last week, Brentwood Officers responded to the 1600 block of Ceylon Drive for a party complaint. Our Dispatch received additional calls reporting there was a fight and someone had a gun.

When officers arrived, they saw several partygoers in the street, including an adult female who matched the description of the suspect with a gun.

The female, identified as 24-year-old Zyann Chablis Martin of Antioch, was found to be in possession of a loaded stolen gun. Martin who was heavily intoxicated at the time officers contacted her, was also on probation for DUI. According to unicourt.com her DUI occurred early last year.

Martin was placed under arrest and transported to the Martinez Detention Facility. According to recentlybooked.com, Martin was charged with one felony and two misdemeanors: 25400(C)(2) PC – carrying a concealed stolen weapon (F), 496(A) PC – receiving/etc. known stolen property (M) and 647(F) PC – disorderly conduct alcohol (M). According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department, as of Monday, October 2, 2023, she bonded out of custody.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Zyann Martin FB 1-1-18 cropped

