San Joaquins trains will bring visitors to celebrate site unique to California’s African American history

By David Lipari, San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority

Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park is holding a celebratory “re-dedication” event on Saturday, October 14 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. In partnership, Amtrak San Joaquins has scheduled a special stop at the park for multiple trains, bookable at a 50 percent discount rate to bring travelers to the historically significant park.

The town of Allensworth was established in 1908 by Colonel Allen Allensworth and at one point was home to more than 300 families. The park is a California state treasure because it was the first town in California to be founded, financed, and governed by African Americans. Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park became a historical landmark in 1974.

The re-dedication is one of four major annual events hosted by Friends of Allensworth (FOA), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to support, promote, and advance the educational and interpretive activities at colonel Allensworth State Historic Park. According to FOA, the re-dedication is “presented to renew the commitment of the citizens of California to help the Department of Parks and Recreation preserve the history of the ethnically diverse contributions made in the development of the state of California and our nation.”

The festival will feature historical re-enactments, storytelling, square dancing, food vendors, crafts, and more.

“We are thrilled to partner once again with Amtrak San Joaquins to reconnect Californians with the historic town of Allensworth,” stated FOA President, Sasha Biscoe. “As a cornerstone of California’s rich history, Allensworth deserves to be experienced by all. Amtrak San Joaquins continues to provide a convenient, cost-effective, and enjoyable journey to this significant location. Mark your calendars for October 14th to partake in a day of historical immersion, as we recommit to preserving this invaluable site, all while traveling in the comfort and style that only Amtrak San Joaquins can offer.”

The southbound trains that will be running for the event include trains 702, 710, 712, and 714. When purchasing train tickets, a 50 percent discount will automatically be applied to the ticket purchase. Riders can save an additional 50 percent on up to five companion tickets by using the Friends and Family Discount code (V302). Additional discount programs regularly available to riders includes:

Infants under 2 years of age ride for free

Children 2-12 years old ride half-price every day

Seniors (62+ years of age) receive 15% off

Veterans & active military members receive 15% off

Disabled riders save 10% off

Visitors attending the re-dedication will be able to take Amtrak San Joaquins trains to the Allensworth station. From there, riders will be met by a free shuttle for the short ride to the main property. The Allensworth station is normally a whistle stop on the San Joaquins available to be booked by groups desiring to visit the park.

Train tickets to Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park can be booked online at amtraksanjoaquins.com. For more information on how to book a group trip to Allensworth, please contact Carmen Setness, community outreach coordinator for San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission (SJRRC), at Carmen@sjjpa.com.

About Allensworth State Historic Park

The town of Allensworth is located in the heart of the Central Valley, about 30 miles north of Bakersfield, and has a rich history that is of interest to students, families, history buffs, minority community organizations, and anyone else looking to spend a fun day exploring the historic community and its restored buildings. In 1908, Allensworth was established as a town founded, financed and governed by African Americans. There were a series of challenges impeding the town’s long-term survival, but it is celebrated as a key historic icon, and in 1974 California State Parks purchased the land in order to maintain it as a site for visitors to learn and explore the Colonel’s house, historic schoolhouse, Baptist church, and library.

About the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (SJJPA)

Since July 2015, SJJPA has been responsible for the management and administration of Amtrak San Joaquins. SJJPA is governed by Board Members representing each of the ten (10) Member Agencies along the 365-mile San Joaquins Corridor. For more information on SJJPA see www.sjjpa.com.

Amtrak San Joaquins is Amtrak’s 6th busiest route with 18 train stations throughout the Central Valley and Bay Area, providing a safe, comfortable and reliable way to travel throughout California. Amtrak San Joaquins is currently running six daily round-trips. In addition to the train service, Amtrak San Joaquins Thruway buses provide connecting service to 135 destinations in California and Nevada including Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, San Diego, Napa Valley, Las Vegas and Reno.



