Man dies on trail in Antioch following possible fight Friday morning

Police investigate homicide on the Delta de Anza Trail in Antioch on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Screenshot of Contra Costa Emergency Spotlight video.

By Lt. Rick Martin, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on September 29, 2023, Antioch Police dispatch was notified of a possible physical fight on the Delta de Anza Trail near the 4100 block of Null Drive. One of the subjects involved was reported to be unconscious. Antioch Police Officers along with Contra Costa County Fire Department arrived on scene and found a black male adult unresponsive. After life saving measures were performed, the male was pronounced deceased on scene. The unidentified Black male adult is believed to be in his mid-30’s to 40’s.

Antioch Police Detectives were called to the scene and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. No further information will be provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Becerra at (925) 779-6937 or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Police investigate homicide 092923 video screenshot

