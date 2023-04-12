Following police chase 3 males arrested for multiple auto burglaries 

The vehicle occupied by 3 male suspects wanted in at least four auto burglaries was stopped by Antioch Police officers on E. 19th Street near Evergreen Avenue Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The suspects fled the scene but were later arrested following a foot chase. Source of photos chose to remain anonymous.

By Allen D. Payton

Antioch Police stopped a stolen Kia involved in at least four vehicle burglaries at E. 19th Street and Evergreen Avenue Saturday morning, Sept. 30, 2023.

The vehicle fled and caused an accident. Officers chased three male subjects on foot and they were arrested in the Wells Fargo bank branch parking lot at 18th and A Streets.



Auto burglary vehicle 093023

