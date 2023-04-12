Following police chase 3 males arrested for multiple auto burglaries
By Allen D. Payton
Antioch Police stopped a stolen Kia involved in at least four vehicle burglaries at E. 19th Street and Evergreen Avenue Saturday morning, Sept. 30, 2023.
The vehicle fled and caused an accident. Officers chased three male subjects on foot and they were arrested in the Wells Fargo bank branch parking lot at 18th and A Streets.
