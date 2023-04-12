Antioch nursing student receives Eden Housing scholarship award

Scholarship recipient Monica Chicas of Antioch. Photo: Eden Housing

A total of $107,779 in funds given to 34 students throughout California

More than $1 million donated to students over the last 31 years through the Howard T. Collins Memorial Scholarship program

Eden Housing announced its 2023 Howard T. Collins Memorial Scholarship recipients today, awarding $107,779 to 34 students throughout California. The program awards scholarships to individuals of all ages who are current residents of properties managed by Eden Housing. Students must be currently enrolled in a course of study and pursuing their advanced educational, academic and/or career advancement and vocational goals at California colleges and universities.

The program launched in 1993 and is named in honor of former Eden housing board member Howard T. Collins. Collins was known for his passion for justice and tireless work to expand opportunity and access to higher education. To date, the program has provided over $1 million in scholarship funds to more than 620 California residents.

“For many scholarship recipients, they are the first in their families to attend college,” said Eden Housing CEO Linda Mandolini. “By investing in their education dreams, we help improve their long-term career prospects, earning potential, personal development and financial security for their families. These students become actively engaged in their communities, contributing to society in ways that will benefit us all for years to come. We can’t wait to learn about their future accomplishments.”

This year’s scholarship recipients are from the following counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma.

Monica Chicas, a recipient who resides in Antioch and is attending CSU East Bay, said the scholarship is a life-changing gift. She shared that she “Feels blessed and honored to be able to have that help,” and that the scholarship will “allow her to focus on completing her assignments and attending classes, while also boosting her self-esteem.”

Three other Contra Costa County students received scholarships:

Alicia Freeman pursuing an Associate Degree at Contra Costa College

Devon Gordon pursuing an AA in Sociology at the College of San Mateo

Ariel Brown pursuing a B.S. in Nursing at Arizona State University

Congratulating the scholarship recipients were members of Eden’s board of directors and scholarship committee; Eden’s president and CEO, Linda Mandolini; presenting sponsors US Bank and many of the elected officials that represent the recipients in their district. The latter include: Congressman Jimmy Panetta – CA 19, Assemblymember David Alvarez – CA 80, Assemblymember Damon Connolly – CA 12, Assemblymember Buffy Wicks – CA 14 and Mayor Juan Gonzalez – City San Leandro. The scholarship awards celebration video can be viewed here.

About Eden Housing

Eden Housing is a nonprofit organization with 55 years of experience providing safe and affordable housing that helps families stay secure, allows communities to thrive, and solves many of the most pressing housing challenges facing California cities. Since its inception, the Bay Area-based organization has developed more than 10,000 affordable homes and is a leader in making its residential communities environmentally sustainable and efficient through integrating energy conservation. Eden is also known as a champion of housing policy advocacy at the local, state, and national level, supporting practices that both create and preserve affordable housing for diverse communities. Learn more at www.edenhousing.org.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Monica Chicas Eden Housing 0923

