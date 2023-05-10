Antioch’s woman-owned Markstein Sales Company acquires more distribution rights for greater beverage choices

Source: Markstein

Expanded portfolio brings a strong mix of larger well-known beverages along with smaller local brands to be delivered by award-winning, locally owned beer and beverage distributor

Antioch, California, May 10, 2023 – Markstein Sales Company, the largest woman-owned and operated wholesale beverage distributor in Northern California, announced today that it has bolstered its product portfolio through the purchase of key brand distribution rights for multiple products from Bay Area Distributing. Through this agreement, Markstein will now be able to provide its customers with even more well-known national brands, as well as local brands, ensuring that all quality beer and beverages have the same opportunity for purchase on the store shelves.

Both Markstein and Bay Area Distributing have deep roots and commitment to their local communities. Bay Area Distributing was established in 1972 by Ken Sodo who recently announced his retirement from the company. Likewise, Markstein has been a strong supporter of the Northern California community for more than 100 years and has grown and expanded its business to service more than 3,000 retail accounts in Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

“We wish Ken the best of luck in his retirement as he trusts Markstein to continue bringing the community a strong mix of large and small beverage brands,” said Laura Markstein, President of Markstein Sales Company. “As a company with more than 220 employees living locally, we are proud of supporting our community, whether that is through sponsoring events, funding local organizations, volunteering our time, or helping hard-working local beverage companies get on the coveted store shelf. We work in, live in, and love this community and we are always looking for ways to provide the best service, products, and support to the best region in the world.”

New Brands Coming to Markstein

Some of the additional brands Markstein will now be able to provide its customers include:

Alcoholic Beverages – Asahi, Bear Republic, Drakes, Dust Bowl, Famosa, Farmers, Full Circle, High Water, Shadow Puppet and Two Pictures

Non-Alcoholic Beverages – Calypso, Nestle and Poppi

About

Markstein Sales Company is a fourth-generation, woman-owned and operated wholesale beverage distributor based in Antioch, Calif. Founded in 1919 with just a horse, a wagon and six cases of beer, Markstein is now in its 103rd year and distributing over four million cases annually to 3000 plus retailers in the Bay Area. The company’s portfolio is composed of multiple world-class beers including the Anheuser-Busch InBev family of beers, several high-quality craft beers, as well as non-alcoholic beverages. Markstein is known for outstanding customer service, dedication to their employees and commitment to the community, and was voted a 2021 Bay Area Top Workplace. The company continues to rank as best in class by retailers and is one of the top five largest Woman Owned Businesses in the Bay Area. More information can be found at https://www.marksteinsalescompany.com.



