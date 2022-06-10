Will give away hundreds of prizes to participants

The Antioch Recreation Department is partnering with the Golden State Warriors to offer a Holiday Basketball Clinic for local youth on Saturday, December 10th. We thought that your news outlet may be interested in attending and wanted to formally invite you to the event. The clinic is sold out with 80 children registered.

Golden State Warriors Academy coaches will put players through a series of drill stations followed by games and competitions. The clinic will conclude with a performance from the Golden State Warriors Dunk Team. The Warriors are donating hundreds of prizes for all players that participate in the event.

The clinic takes place from 10am-12pm at the Antioch Community Center in Prewett Family Park, 4703 Lone Tree Way.



Warriors Holiday Basketball Clinic – Antioch

