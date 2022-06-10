By Antioch Police Department

This Saturday, December 10th, from 5:30- 9:00 pm, take a drive by of the “Disney House” at 3732 Colonial Court in Antioch. This spectacular house has over 35,000 lights.

The Vistalli family and friends will be on-hand collecting new unwrapped toys as well as new blankets, gloves, socks, hats and scarves that will be donated to our Help for the Holidays event which will provide extra help for those struggling this holiday season.