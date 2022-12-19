New Antioch Police K9 helps with drug bust 2nd day on the job

By Antioch Police Department

We’re usually pretty good around here with introducing you all to our new employees. Well, K9 Perro seemed to take it personal that we skipped his first official day of work Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, and decided to show off on day 2!!

Earlier Monday afternoon, K9 Perro and his partner, Officer Marcotte, were assisting one of our other officerson a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle started to become increasingly nervous and uncooperative while officers asked about anything illegal being in the vehicle . Upon safely detaining the driver and his passenger, K9 Perro (who has been trained in firearms detection ) helped our officers locate a firearm and loaded magazines in the vehicle!

As you can see in the photos, that wasn’t all. In addition to the firearm located, a considerable amount of cash along with several pounds of suspected narcotics were also located in the vehicle!!!

Perro is our newest addition to the APD K-9 unit and is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands. He is trained for patrol duties as well as being cross-trained for firearms and article detection and if he’s doing this well on day 2, we can’t wait to see what the rest of his time with us brings!

As for the occupants of the vehicle stopped, they were both booked on numerous felony charges pertaining to narcotics and firearms violations and were sent to the county jail.



K9 Perro Drugs seized & vehicle 12-19-22 APD

