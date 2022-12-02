2-year-old overdoses in Merced from exposure to Antioch father’s fentanyl-laced marijuana

Arrested for felony child endangerment; on probation at the time

By Merced Police Department

MERCED- Marvin Victor Thomas, aged 34 of Antioch, was arrested Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 for felony child endangerment. The child will make a full recovery.

On Sunday, Merced Police officers responded to Mercy Medical Center for a two-year-old child that tested positive for fentanyl. The parents transported the child to the emergency room after he experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure.

Medical personnel administered treatments and the child’s condition improved throughout the morning hours.

The parents were cooperative with investigating officers. Detectives established the father, Marvin Thomas, brought fentanyl-laced marijuana products into the home and the child experienced an exposure.

Officers served a search warrant at a residence near the 2300 block of Gabriel Drive and removed the substance from the residence.

Child Protective Services was involved in the investigation.

Thomas was arrested for felony child endangerment and was booked into custody at the Merced County Jail.

Case Number: 22-73023

According not recentlybooked.com, Thomas was on probation which was revoked as a result of his arrest.

Merced Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Lupian at (209) 385-6905 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.

Other ways to contact us or report a crime include: For any emergency call or text 911; For non-emergency call 209-385-6912; Anonymous Tip Line (Non-Emergency) call 209-385-4725. Anonymous Tips online at http://www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org/index.html

Some crimes can be reported online through the Merced PD website https//www.cityofmerced.org/departments/police



Share this:



Marvin Victor Thomas MCSO MPD NR

