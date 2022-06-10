Antioch woman arrested for murder in fatal gunshot to head of neighbor during argument Tuesday

City’s 10th homicide of the year

By Antioch Police PIO Ashley Crandell

Following multiple 9-1-1 calls to Antioch Police Dispatch Center Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at 2:13 pm, officers immediately responded to the scene of a shooting in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way in the Sycamore neighborhood. They located an adult female, 31-year-old Hannisha Willis, lying on the sidewalk, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. During a press conference Crandell said the victim was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and took over the investigation. They learned prior to the shooting, there was a physical altercation that ensued between Willis and the suspect, Ms. Serico Justice, age 37.

Prior to the physical altercation, Justice armed herself with a firearm, which she retrieved from her residence. During the fight, the firearm discharged and struck Ms. Willis in the head. Investigators recovered the suspected firearm used in the homicide.

Detectives arrested Justice for murder, and she was incarcerated at the Martinez Detention Facility. This case will be presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The members of the Antioch Police Department extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Hannisha Willis.

It’s the city’s 10th homicide of the year according to the Antioch Police Crime Statistics which don’t currently show the shooting death of the gas station convenience store clerk in November nor last week’s shooting death of the 16-year-old boy in a park.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or via email: dgerber@antiochca.gov. You may also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Share this:



Serico Justice booking photo APD





Mandarin Way. Source: Google Map

