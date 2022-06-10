Antioch Chamber announces new Board Chair for 2023

By Daniel H. Sohn, President & CEO, Antioch Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau

ANTIOCH, CA— The Antioch Chamber of Commerce announced today that Marivel Branco, Antioch Branch Manager at Travis Credit Union, will serve as the Chamber’s Board Chair in 2023.

Branco previously served as the Board’s Secretary/Treasurer. Also serving in board leadership will be Michael Gabrielson, Co-Owner of Willow Park Mercantile located on G street in Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown District. Gabrielson will serve as the organization’s Secretary/Treasurer for the 2023 Fiscal Year.

“I couldn’t be more honored to represent Travis Credit Union as Board Chair for the Antioch Chamber of Commerce in 2023,” said 2023-2024 Board Chair-Elect Branco. “The Antioch Chamber is embarking on new journeys this coming year and so I can’t wait to work with our President and CEO, Daniel Sohn, on these efforts.”

Recently, Travis Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of its Hillcrest Avenue Branch in Antioch. The Antioch Chamber of Commerce was there to support Branco, who will serve as the location’s Branch Manager upon its completion.

Since 1938, the Antioch Chamber of Commerce has been the lead advocacy organization for business in Antioch and works daily to build a healthy economy and to improve the quality of life in our community and abroad. The Antioch Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 85 years supporting the local business community in 2023. Branco, Gabrielson, and the Chambers 15-member board will be sworn in at the organization’s Annual Gala on Friday, March 24, 2023. Tickets will be available soon.

For more information and membership visit www.antiochchamber.com.



