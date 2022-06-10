Three teenage Antioch boys arrested for armed carjacking Monday night

CHP helicopter assists

By PIO Darryl Saffold, Investigations Bureau, Antioch Police Department

On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at approximately 7:40 PM, Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Texas Street for a report of an armed carjacking that had just occurred. A 45-year-old male reported that three teenage boys, one age 15 and two age 16 all from Antioch, took his vehicle after one of the teens produced a firearm during an interrupted vehicle burglary.

Antioch officers began circulating the area and located the vehicle near Sycamore Drive and Auto Center Drive, approximately one hour later. The California Highway Patrol’s Air Operations Unit was notified and was overhead within minutes. With the assistance of the Air Operations Unit, officers were able to safely follow and monitor the vehicle as it went onto westbound Highway 4, where they conducted a traffic enforcement stop. The driver yielded and the three occupants were taken into custody without incident.

After a search of the vehicle, a rifle and a replica pistol were recovered. All three boys were transported to Juvenile Hall for their crimes.

We are grateful for our partnership with the California Highway Patrol for the exceptional service they provide communities like ours with their Air Operations Unit.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Share this:



APD logo 2020 & CHP Air Ops logo

