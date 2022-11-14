Man arrested for robbing Antioch gas station with knife Sunday

Arrested four times in the past two weeks, at least seven times since Sept. 7

By Darryl Saffold, PIO, Antioch Police Department

Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2022, at 3:05 p.m. Antioch officers were sent to the Safeway Fuel Station off Deer Valley Road for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. Based on witness statements, the suspect assaulted an employee and brandished a knife before stealing merchandise from behind the counter.

Officers arrived and detained the suspect, Bobby Nathaniel Roane III, age 29 of in the adjacent shopping center within minutes based on the description given by witnesses. During the investigation, officers located the stolen merchandise on the suspect and arrested him for the robbery. The suspect was taken to the Martinez Detention Facility for his crimes.

We remain dedicated to our citizens and stay grateful for your daily assistance when seeking information about criminal behavior.

According to VineLink.com with information provided by the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department and LocalCrimeNews.com, Roane was arrested on Nov. 4 for trespassing on closed lands and as of Nov. 5 he was released from custody. He was arrested again on Nov. 6, but the charges were dropped and as of Nov. 9 he had been released, again. Then, on Nov. 10 Roane was arrested and released, again before being arrested, yesterday. As of Sunday night, he was still in custody.

Roane had been arrested three other times this fall including by San Pablo Police on Sept. 7 for being intoxicated in public; by Antioch Police on Oct. 11 for trespassing while driving on private property and resisting arrest; by Martinez Police on Oct. 22 again for being intoxicated in public; then, again by Martinez Police on Oct. 28 for trespassing on posted land.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



