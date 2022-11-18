Pittsburg: 5 die including 3 children in wrong way driver crash on Hwy 4 Wednesday morning

One victim from Vacaville, four from Vallejo

By CHP – Contra Costa

Early Thursday morning, Nov 17, 2022, at about 12:10 am, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a wrong way driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg. The wrong way vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra, continued eastbound in the westbound lanes and collided head on into a Ford Flex traveling in the westbound lanes of Hwy 4, west of Loveridge Road. Both vehicles sustained major damage and came to rest within the westbound lanes.

The driver and sole occupant of the Ford sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The Hyundai was occupied by one adult driver and three juvenile passengers, all occupants sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office PIO Jimmy Lee, the victims were Lasaundra Goode age 44 of Vacaville and the driver of the Elantra was Tiara Tucker age 27 of Vallejo. The three children in one of the cars was Mariah Mihailovic age 5, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa age 4 and Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa age 9, all also from Vallejo.

At this time, it is undetermined if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor. For more details see the CBS News Bay Area report about the crash.

This incident is still under investigation. If anyone witnessed this crash, the wrong way vehicle prior to the crash, or the events leading up to the crash, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980. Thank you.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



