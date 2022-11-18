Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Hwy 4 near Bay Point

By CHP – Contra Costa

Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, 2022, at about 3:55 am, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 4 westbound west of Bailey Road. At the time of the crash, a pedestrian was within the roadway of Hwy 4 westbound.

A Toyota Tacoma traveling westbound was unable to avoid the pedestrian and struck the person. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the Tacoma was not injured.

Efforts to obtain the identity of the deceased pedestrian were unsuccessful prior to publication time.

This crash is still under investigation. If anyone witnessed it or the events leading up to it, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, (925) 646-4980.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



