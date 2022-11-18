In Memoriam: Longtime Antioch resident Dolly Rheem passes at 93

Shirley Lois “Dolly” Rheem

February 11, 1929 – November 11, 2022

Shirley Lois Rheem, known as Dolly, passed away peacefully in her sleep November 11, 2022, in Antioch, CA. She was 93 years old. Dolly was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She leaves behind her four children: Son, Cindii, Jo and George; five grandchildren: Mike, Nick, Curtis, Alex and Alan; and six great grandchildren: Natasha, Jael, Ezreal, Maddison, Ember and Declan. Her husband Charlie, her four brothers: Don, Eddie, Bobby and Richie; and her parents, Albert and Mary (Minerva) Barnes, preceded her in death.

Dolly was born on February 11, 1929, in Pennsylvania. She went to school in Burnham and met her husband, Charlie Rheem, during her high school years. Dolly and Charlie eloped to West Virginia and married on January 10, 1948.

She loved flipping burgers at a burger joint in Thornton, Colorado to the song “Alley-Oop”. She thought it was fun. She also worked at the original Orange Julius in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The owner sent her home with nearly a gallon of Orange Julius every night. She worked in several fashion stores and eventually at Sears, working in the cashier’s department and Ticketron, the computerized event ticketing company.

In the late 1970s, Dolly and Charlie bought a house in Antioch, California and settled into retirement. Dolly volunteered at the Brown Bag community organization, servicing individuals and families in need of clothing and food.

She loved to read and always had a book in her hand. She enjoyed bowling and watching sports with Charlie. Throughout her life, she enjoyed painting ceramics, quilting, needle point, sewing, crocheting, decoupaging, and decorating for Christmas, Easter, and Halloween. She loved Easter so much that everyone had to have an Easter basket. She would sneak out of her house the night before Easter, set Easter baskets on her neighbors’ porches, and toss candy in their front yards.

She will be missed forever, and her memory will live on in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to help those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia https://alzfdn.org



