In Memoriam: Longtime Antioch resident, former Press photographer Charles Smith passes at 73

Charles Edward Smith

July 18, 1949 – November 11, 2022

With humble acceptance of God’s will, we announce the passing of Charles Edward Smith on November 11th, 2022. Beloved husband of Betty Jean Waldrup Smith, and legendary father, grandfather, father-in-law, godfather, brother, uncle and friend will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Due to the upcoming holidays, and to allow proper travel time for out-of-town family members, the Celebration of Life for Charles Smith will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11am at St. Anna’s Episcopal Church, 301 East 13th Street, Antioch, CA 94509. Further updates will be sent in the weeks to come.

Our family would also like to thank everyone for the thoughtful flowers, gifts, meals and offers of help during this very difficult time. It is comforting to know that we are not alone in our grief.

“Those we love don’t go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and forever dear.”

Publisher’s note: Charles was a photographer for the Antioch Press between 2001 and 2005.



