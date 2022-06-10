Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office overwhelmed by concealed carry weapon permit applications

By CCC Office of the Sheriff

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has recently approved additional sergeant and specialist positions for the Office of the Sheriff. They will be used to help handle the backlog of requests for concealed carry weapon (CCW) permits.

Since the Supreme Court ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen on June 23, 2022, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office has been inundated by requests for CCW permits. The ruling struck down New York’s restrictions on applicants for CCW’s to show a compelling need to carry a concealed weapon in public. That meant that similar restrictions requiring applicants to demonstrate “good cause” in some states, like California, were unconstitutional.

Prior to the Bruen decision, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office would typically receive about 20 CCW applications each month which would be processed by one employee. Since the decision, the Sheriff’s Office has been receiving several hundred applications a month and now has a backlog of over 1,000 CCW applications.

Obtaining a CCW is a multi-step process that requires a detailed application, California Department of Justice fingerprints, background check, interview, and training class. There is also a fee of $160 that is paid after the applicant completes the training class. In addition to new applications, the Sheriff’s Office handles the ongoing renewals for about 500 current CCW holders.

The Sheriff’s Office is now in the process of filling the new positions. We regret the delay and are processing applications as quickly as possible. Click here to Apply for a CCW Permit | Contra Costa Sheriff, CA (cocosheriff.org)



