Kaiser Permanente recognized by Covered California with five-star Summary Quality Rating

By Antonia Ehlers, PR and Media Relations, Kaiser Permanente Northern California

Kaiser Permanente received the highest rating in the state for the “Summary Quality Rating” for 2023 by Covered California – the state’s marketplace for the Affordable Care Act.

Kaiser Permanente Northern California combined with Kaiser Permanente Southern California earned five stars, which is the highest possible rating for the “Summary Quality Rating.”

“This recognition reminds us how important it is for people to have access to high-quality, affordable health care, especially after many have struggled through the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said Carrie Owen Plietz, FACHE, president of Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California region. “Our physicians, nurses and staff are committed to delivering exceptional, compassionate care to our members and patients who are trusting us with their health care.”

In addition to achieving a five-star “Summary Quality Rating” for overall quality, Kaiser Permanente received five stars for “Getting the Right Care,” a measure of care that is given compared with the national standards for care and treatments proven to help patients. Kaiser Permanente also received four stars for “Plan Services for Members,” which analyzes a health plan’s efficiency, affordability, and management.

“These ratings are yet another example of the collective excellence of our physicians and staff, and further demonstrate their unwavering commitment to consistently deliver the highest levels of care and service,” said Richard S. Isaacs, MD, FACS, chief executive officer and executive director of The Permanente Medical Group. “Thanks to our clinical expertise and our integrated and coordinated approach to care delivery, we are having a positive and often life-changing impact on the health and well-being of our members and patients.”

This is the latest of several accolades and awards Kaiser Permanente Northern California has received. Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals have been rated among the best in the nation for maternity care and treatment of stroke and heart failure patients. Most recently, Kaiser Permanente is the only Medicare health plan in California to receive a five-star rating, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ 2023 Medicare Star Ratings.

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve.

We currently serve 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers.

Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. http://about.kaiserpermanente.org

Plan quality ratings and enrollee survey results are calculated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) using data provided by health plans in 2022. The ratings are being displayed for health plans for the 2023 plan year. Learn more about these ratings: https://www.cms.gov/medicare/quality-initiatives-patient-assessment-instruments/qualityinitiativesgeninfo/aca-mqi/aca-mqi-landing-page.



