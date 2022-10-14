BART, Capitol Corridor Authority to hold series of Link21 community events in October

To transform passenger rail network in 21-county Nor Cal Megaregion

Link21 is a long-range transportation program sponsored by the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA) to transform the passenger rail network serving the 21-county Northern California Megaregion, which includes the greater San Francisco Bay Area, the Monterey Bay area, the Sacramento area, and the Northern San Joaquin Valley.

Phase 1 of Link21 is currently underway. The public is invited to attend one of several in-person and virtual events this fall to engage with the Link21 team on this critical long-term planning investment in a new train crossing of the Bay and other improvements. Public input on potential rail improvement concepts is critical to the success of the Link21 Program to create a connected, equitable network of train service that cares for the people, environment, and quality of life for generations to come.

New Transbay Rail Connection

Link21 is planning a new transbay passenger rail connection between Oakland and San Francisco. Travelers will be able to ride comfortably between the Sacramento Area and downtown San Francisco, the Northern San Joaquin Valley, the Peninsula, and the South Bay. Regional Rail riders with destinations across the Bay may be able to take a direct rail connection without transferring to a different service.

Watch experts talk about the benefits of Link21 or read a report on how the new transbay rail crossing will be a game changer for Northern California. – See California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), California State Rail Plan, 2018 and MTC, Horizon, 2019

The Northern California Megaregion is one of the nation’s most dynamic economies with a wide range of geographic, industrial and cultural diversity. Link21 will create a faster, more connected train service.

“We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to design the kind of system that will make rail transit the mode of choice for trips throughout the Megaregion for everyone,” said Sadie Graham, BART’s Link21 Program Director. “We can’t do this alone and need the public to be part of the planning process at every step of this generational undertaking.”

Three Community Meetings

Three virtual community meetings will be hosted in October to provide the public an opportunity to learn about Program concept development, including results of the service improvements survey, and how all of this information and public input will be used to support technical work and further developing and evaluating concepts. The first meeting will provide a Megaregional overview and benefits focus, while the other two will focus on specific locations.

Megaregional Focus: Tuesday, October 18, 5:30–7 p.m.

East Bay Focus: Wednesday, October 26, 5:30–7 p.m.

San Francisco Focus: Wednesday, November 16, 5:30–7 p.m.

In addition, Link21 will be hosting three virtual office hours to give the public an opportunity to ask questions of the technical teams.­­­

Wednesday, October 19: Noon–1 p.m.

Monday, October 24: 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 27: 4:30–5:30 p.m.

Register at Link21Program.org/events

Events will be in English with Spanish, and Cantonese translators available. To request American Sign Language and other accommodations, please email inquiries@Link21Program.org or call 855-905-Link (5465) between one and five days in advance of the meeting date.

Can’t Make an Event?

Link21 will also be in local communities to share information and engage with the public. Visit the website for more details. Recordings for all virtual events will also be posted on the website.



