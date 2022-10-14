Antioch Police participate in Pink Patch Project for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Antioch Police Department

In October we wear pink 💕

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so you will see our officers proudly wearing pink patches. This is an annual campaign to increase awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection as well as showing our support for those who have been affected.

The Pink Patch Project is an innovative public awareness campaign to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations in combating this devastating disease.

Photos: Lt. Joe Vigil by APD and Captain Trevor Schnitzius by Allen D. Payton



