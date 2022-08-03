Meet and Greet with candidates for Congress Rudy Recile, city council, others Thursday in Brentwood

Co-hosted by the new East County Republican Assembly

Candidate for Congress Rudy Recile, U.S. Army Major Retired is having a joint monthly meet and greet for constituents of Congressional District 8, Assembly Districts 11 and 15 covering the cities of Antioch, Concord, Clayton, Pittsburg, Oakley and Brentwood with the new East County Republican Assembly. The event will take place the first Thursday of each month between 6:30 and 8:00 p.m.

The inaugural event is Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Harry’s Wine Depot and Tavern, 561 1st Street in Brentwood. Present will be Recile, Brentwood City Council District 4 candidate Holley Bishop-Lopez and other local candidates.

Admission is free!

Rudy says, “Come and have a conversation, a drink and camaraderie with all kinds of people.”

For more information about Recile’s campaign visit www.rudyforuscongress.com.



Share this:



CRA & Rudy & Recile logo

