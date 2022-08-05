Grand opening of Korean fried chicken restaurant on Brentwood/Antioch border August 11

Bonchon is bringing even more crunch to California

Popular U.S.-based brand opens first delivery and carryout-only concept

First 50 guests eat free, plus lion dancers

With its wide-array of flavors and crunch-worthy Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon – meaning “my hometown” – is a food experience unlike any other Eastern Contra Costa County has had before.

The wildly popular restaurant, known for crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, is opening its 27th California location in Brentwood, situated at 5611 Lone Tree Way (near FedEx Office and Home Depot) with hours of operations from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The restaurant will be spearheaded by local entrepreneur Thomas Nyugen.

This Brentwood location also marks the very first one for Bonchon dedicated to delivery and carryout operations. With the new model, it will allow for seamless customer interaction and ease the ordering process for individuals looking to get their favorite Bonchon meal through delivery or on-site pickup.

Their menu also has Starters which include pot stickers, shrimp shumai, Takoyaki (ball-shaped calamari), chicken sliders, pork buns, Korean tacos, popcorn shrimp and edamame; Main Dishes which include bulgogi (thinly sliced marinated ribeye, sautéed with mushrooms, scallions, sesame seeds, and onions), japchae (marinated ribeye stir-fry), chicken katsu over rice, tteokbokki (rice cakes with fish cakes), bull dak (spicy chicken and rice cakes), wraps, bibimbap and fried rice dishes, plus udon noodle soups and sesame ginger salads. Their sides include fries, onion rings, kimchi, cole slaw, pickled radish, kimchi coleslaw and, of course, rice; plus they offer a rice cake dessert called mochi. Bonchon | Menu

“Not only am I able to grow with such a globally-loved brand but being able to offer the first delivery and carryout-only location is such an accomplishment,” said Nyugen. “I am eager to serve the Brentwood community Bonchon’s flavorful chicken with our specialty sauce offerings, I am certain that we will quickly become a regular spot for those looking to get a great meal for family, friends or themselves.”

To give residents an opportunity to try Bonchon’s delicious, crunch-worthy wings, a grand opening celebration will take place on Thursday, August 11. The first 50 guests in line will receive five of the brand’s double-fried chicken wings, hand-brushed with their choice of the soy garlic or spicy signature sauce, for free. To add to the grand opening excitement, the Brentwood location will also host lion dancers at 6:00 p.m. on August 11 for all guests to enjoy.

“Our team could not be more eager to open this new California location with Thomas. His passion for Bonchon and dedication to catering to communities’ needs are just two of the reasons he is a great operator within our franchise system,” said Greg Buchanan, chief administrative officer at Bonchon. “Customer convenience is a top priority for us, so developing our first delivery and carryout location is a huge step for the brand. We know that residents will love having an easy way to get their Bonchon fix!”

Since its inception in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s mission to share Korean comfort food around the world has been more than a success. With 385-plus locations worldwide and more than 115 locations in the U.S., the Korean chicken brand is a global sensation. On top of the cult-favorite fried chicken wings, drumsticks and strips, the brand also provides a variety of flavorful offerings and Pan Asian favorites including japchae, kimchi, Korean tacos and potstickers.

As strategic expansion continues and Bonchon locations sustain consistent sales growth, multi-unit operators have placed a high priority on adding the concept into their portfolios.

About Bonchon

Bonchon is a global restaurant brand known for distinctive Korean double-fried chicken, Asian fusion cuisine, and Korean specialties. Born in Busan, South Korea in 2002, the concept was established in the United States in 2006. Bonchon sets out to have its fans “Crunch Out Loud” by sharing the joy of hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken with the world.

Bonchon currently currently has more than 386 restaurants across eight countries including Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, Australia, Vietnam and the United States. In the U.S. the chain has more than 114 restaurants with franchise outposts in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

The brand has earned several accolades – it was recognized by Business Insider as “the gold standard for fried chicken” as well as included in Nation’s Restaurant News 2021 “Top 500 Restaurants”, Fast Casual Magazine’s 2022 “Top 100 Movers & Shakers” and Entrepreneur’s 2022 “Franchise 500”, “Fastest Growing Franchises”, “Top Food Franchise” and “Top Global Franchise” lists.

For more information about Bonchon, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about its franchise opportunities, visit franchising.bonchon.com.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



