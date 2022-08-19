Jack London Elementary locked down Wednesday due to report of Antioch man shooting at cars near campus

Suspect has history of arrests dating back to 2014 for assault, robbery, vehicle theft and more

By Darryl Saffold, Public Information Officer, Antioch Police Department

On August 18, 2022, at approximately 12:46 PM, Antioch Police Dispatch began receiving numerous 911 calls regarding a man with a gun in the area of Country Hills Drive and Deerfield Drive. As officers were en route to the scene, additional callers indicated that the suspect was shooting at vehicles in the area.

With the help of several eyewitnesses, Antioch Police Officers detained 29-year-old suspect Felix Martinez Johnson. As the calls came in and the investigation continued, Jack London Elementary was requested to shelter in place.

According to Superintendent Stephanie Anello the following message was then sent to all staff and parents at Jack London.

“Currently Jack London has been ordered to lock down and shelter students in place by the Antioch Police Department due to police activity near campus. Students will not be released, until the Antioch Police Departments determines it is safe to lift the lockdown.

Christine Ibarra, Associate Superintendent, Educational Services, Antioch Unified School District”

The shelter in place continued during the remainder of the investigation and for safety purposes. Once it was determined there was no danger to the public, the shelter in place was lifted. A police presence remained at the schools as an added measure of safety and security for the staff and students.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the shooting. Johnson was transported to the Martinez Detention Facility and booked for numerous firearms-related offenses.

According to localcrimenews.com, Johnson has a history of arrests dating back to 2014 by the Hayward, Daly City and San Leandro Police Departments, and Sheriff’s Departments of San Mateo, San Francisco and Solano counties, for assault with a deadly weapon or assault with force likely to produce great bodily harm, vehicle theft, lying to police, petty theft, burglary, robbery, grand theft less than $950 (considered petty theft and punished as a misdemeanor), using a stolen identity, accessory after the fact, failure to appear, and for revocation of probation.

This is an ongoing and active investigation; no further information will be released at this time.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



