Two men arrested in Antioch for drugs, loaded handgun, other felonies Thursday and Friday

By Darryl Saffold, PIO, Antioch Police Department

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 9:49 am Officer Carpenter contacted a suspicious vehicle in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Sunset Lane and contacted Clayton Johnson, age 28, in the car. Officer Carpenter learned that Johnson was on felony searchable probation and saw drug paraphernalia in plain view in the vehicle. During a search of his person, Officer Carpenter located 20 grams of fentanyl on Johnson’s person. Johnson was arrested for 11351 HS, possession of a controlled substance and was transported to the Martinez Detention Facility. As of Tuesday, July 19 Carpenter is out of custody on general release.

On Friday, July 15 at 1:48 pm Officer Mulholland made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Don Miller. During the traffic stop, Officer Carpenter saw Miller was sitting on a pistol. Miller was removed from the vehicle and detained. Officers examined the pistol and found it was a loaded P-80. Additionally, Officer Mulholland located a crossbow, methamphetamine, Fentanyl and packaging for sales. Miller was found to be a prohibited person and was arrested for the above listed charges. Miller was ultimately booked into Martinez Detention Facility.

He was arrested for numerous felony offenses including HS 11351, possession of a controlled substance; HS 11378, possession of meth; PC 25400, carrying a concealed weapon; PC 29800, felon in possession of a firearm; PC 30305(a)(1), felon unlawful possession of ammunition; PC 21310, illegal possession of a concealed dirk or dagger; HS 11375(b)(1), possession for sale or sale of Xanax; and HS 11370.1, possession of a controlled substance while armed.



